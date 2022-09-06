Sterling Shepard Announces His Status For Week 1

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Sterling Shepard #3 of the New York Giants in action against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Giants 17-14. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

When the New York Giants take the field for their game against the Tennessee Titans, a familiar face will be back on the field.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a torn Achilles last season. Despite suffering the injury fewer than nine months ago, Shepard made it clear that he'll be back on the field this weekend.

"Ready to go," he said via Giants reporter Jordan Raanan.

Shepard finished the 2021 season with 36 receptions for 366 yards and a touchdown. He's entering his seventh season as a member of the Giants after the team drafted him in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Jordan Raanan noted Shepard's goal this season is to stay healthy for every game. He hasn't done that since 2018 when he played in all 16 games for the Giants and had his best season.