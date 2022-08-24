Sterling Shepard Returns To Practice: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Sterling Shepard #3 of the New York Giants in action against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Giants 17-14. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are set to get a big weapon back at practice on Wednesday.

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, wide receiver Sterling Shepard is ready to practice with his teammates. Wednesday will be the first time Shepard has practiced with the Giants since he tore his Achilles last season.

Shepard finished last season with 36 receptions for 366 yards and a touchdown.

This will be his seventh season with the Giants after he was drafted by them in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Giants fans are more than ready to see him back in game action.

"Our sample size remains very small for returns from Achilles in football, but we saw Cam Akers struggle in the playoffs last year. I think Shep can be productive at some point this year but would expect it to be towards the end of the season. Interesting R18 BB pick," one fan tweeted.

If Shepard can stay healthy this season, he'll be one of New York's most reliable receivers.