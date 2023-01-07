Stetson Bennett Had 2-Word Reaction To Game-Saving Kirby Smart Timeout

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 26: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs throws a pass during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas The Bulldogs defeated the Razorbacks 37-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

On Monday, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett will have a chance to become the first quarterback in a decade to win back-to-back national championships. But that wouldn't have happened without Georgia head coach Kirby Smart making a game-saving timeout in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State - a fact Bennett is well-aware of.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Bennett revealed what he said after Smart made that fateful timeout to wipe away what would have been a game-sealing fake punt. "Thank God," Bennett said.

After seeing through Ohio State's fake punt attempt, the Buckeyes were forced to punt the ball for real. Bennett then drove the Bulldogs down the field for a go-ahead touchdown. Ohio State managed to drive down for a field goal attempt, but their long field goal attempt went wide left.

Now for the second year in a row, the Bulldogs are in the national championship game. Bennett has a golden opportunity to etch his name into the history books with a win.

For the most part, Georgia has dominated every opponent they've run into this year. Ohio State came the closest of any team all season other than Missouri to actually knocking down the defending champions.

But TCU are coming back an historic win of their own against Michigan last week. They're a complete wildcard, though the 12.5-point spread in Georgia's favor would suggest a blowout is on the horizon.

If Bennett can lead Georgia to their second national title, he'll cement himself as not only one of the greatest QBs in Georgia history, but one of the all-time greats in the history of the sport.

Kirby Smart will too.