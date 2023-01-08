Stetson Bennett Has Brutally Honest Admission On JUCO Stint

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

It wasn't long ago that Stetson Bennett was once a JUCO quarterback.

Bennett, who is trying to help lead Georgia to back-to-back championships, once played for Jones County Junior College back in 2018 and thought he was never going to play for Georgia again after he made that decision.

"When I left, I thought it was deuces out forever from UGA," Bennett said, via 247Sports. "I didn't think I was coming back. I kind of knew when I pulled the trigger that, 'Hey, I'm not here at Georgia just to hang out and be on the team and have some footballs in 30 years. I want to play ball.' I went over there and figured out, 'Hey, I think I'm right.' Then I came back and went and attacked it again."

He ended up coming back to Georgia in a big way as he's been great over the last two seasons.

In his first season as the starter last year, he finished with 2,862 yards through the air and 29 touchdowns as the Bulldogs won the 2022 National Championship over Alabama.

This season, he's done even better as he's thrown for 3,823 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

He'll try and ride off into the sunset in terms of his collegiate career as Georgia takes on TCU in the 2023 National Championship on Monday night.