Stetson Bennett Missed Tuesday Morning's Press Conference

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Stetson Bennett may have had a little bit too much fun after last night's National Championship win.

Despite his scheduled appearance, the Georgia quarterback was not present for Tuesday morning's press conference.

Bennett, the offensive MVP from last night's game, was replaced by sophomore tight end Brock Bowers.

After last night's 65-7 blowout over TCU, Bennett put on a headset and answered questions from ESPN's Scott Van Pelt on a mostly cleared-out SoFi Stadium field.

“I told them when the whistle sounds, my obligations to the media are done to the University of Georgia,” Bennett told Van Pelt. “I’m going to go have fun and celebrate.”

The 25-year-old signal caller kept his promise. 15 minutes before this morning's press conference, the team announced that Bowers would be filling in for Bennett.

Smart was asked how Bennett was feeling this morning.

“I don't know,” Smart said, per OnlineAthens. “I didn't see him, obviously."

Bennett finished last night's game with 304 passing yards and six total touchdowns.