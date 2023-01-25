Stetson Bennett Reportedly Makes Decision On Senior Bowl

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Stetson Bennett was potentially going to participate in the Senior Bowl but that's no longer on the table.

According to Trey Wallace of OutKick, the two-time national champion will not be participating in the Senior Bowl. He'll instead focus on prepping for the NFL Scouting Combine, which is in February.

This means that Bennett will not wear his Georgia helmet ever again.

He wore it for the last time back on Jan. 9 when Georgia blew TCU out in the 2023 National Championship Game, 65-7.

Bennett finished this season with 4,127 yards through the air, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions as he helped the Bulldogs to back-to-back titles. For his career, he racked up 8,428 passing yards, 66 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.

He's not expected to be a first-round pick but there's a good chance that he'll be picked on day two of the draft (in the second or third round).