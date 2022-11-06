Stetson Bennett Sends Clear Message After Georgia Beats Tennessee

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs put the college football world on notice with Saturday's win over No. 1 Tennessee.

Following the 27-13 victory, Bennett was asked if he thought the Dawgs came in with a chip on their shoulder:

“Yeah, yeah I do,” he said. “We felt like we were the reigning ones, you’ve got to come and see us on our field. I think we played like it. We attacked this week and it was pretty sweet.”

Tennessee's reign at the top of college football came to a close quickly.

And after Ohio State's poor performance against unranked Northwestern, it's more likely than not that Georgia will once again find itself at No. 1.

Bennett was efficient in the win, completing 17-of-25 passes for 257 yards and two touchdowns while also scrambling for a TD in the first quarter.

He and the Bulldogs will look to keep it rolling against Mississippi State next week.