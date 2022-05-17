Steve Belichick Names "Important Piece" To Patriots Puzzle

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 27: Secondary safeties coach Steve Belichick looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Steve Belichick has a strong defense heading into next season.

The Patriots outside linebackers coach spoke glowingly about the unit to WEEI and thinks that linebacker Josh Uche is an important player heading into the 2022 season.

Belichick thinks that the best is yet to come for him as he gets more snaps.

“I see him as part of the, since it’s the hot word right now, part of the blueprint. I see him being an important piece to the puzzle for us going forward,” Belichick said. "There’s a lot of factors to it besides what he’s going to do. We have to see what everybody else does and work the pieces around from there. I see Josh being a big part of this defense."

"We’ll see how the competition plays out. Josh is another guy who’s doing everything right, who’s putting a lot of hard work in, setting up as well as he could to help us out on the field once we get to camp. It’s all just a building process. He’s done everything right so far.”

Uche has played a lot of special teams snaps so far, but he's also fresh off his best season at linebacker. He appeared in 12 games and finished with 12 total tackles (10 solo), three sacks, and a fumble recovery.

If he can play a full season in 2022 and get more snaps at linebacker, he'll easily set new career-highs.

We'll have to see how Uche does at training camp when it gets underway in a couple of months.