Steve Belichick Reveals Patriots' Mantra With The Playoffs

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 27: Secondary safeties coach Steve Belichick looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Steve Belichick has seen firsthand how his father helped build the Patriots' 20-year dynasty.

New England has lived on a week-by-week, one play at a time formula. Which has landed them in the playoffs more times than not.

During a recent appearance on Chris Long's "Green Light" podcast, the Pats outside linebackers coach opened up on New England's mindset entering the postseason.

And his explanation was... interesting.

“We have a saying around here: ‘Once you get to the playoffs, only one plane lands — and everybody else crashes and burns in the ocean,’” Steve said. “It’s the truth."

"Only one team’s plane is going to land and everybody else is going to crash and burn. That time of the year, it’s either a hat and t-shirt game or it’s a trash bag game. You’re cleaning out your locker with trash bags or you’re celebrating with some new hats and t-shirts.”

When Long asked a follow-up question about the Patriots' worst "plane crash," the youngest Belichick shot back:

“You guys beating us in the Philly Super Bowl in 2017. That sucked.”