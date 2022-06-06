Steve Javie Getting Crushed For What He Said Last Night

A major officiating controversy took place during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night when Draymond Green and Jaylen Brown got into it.

The two had to be separated by teammates.

Neither player received a technical, which was a pretty surprising outcome. There's a reason for that.

Green already had one technical in the game. Another one would have gotten him ejected.

NBA officiating analyst Steve Javie admitted during the game that the officiating crew changes the standard for a technical when a player already has one.

In other words, players with one technical foul can get away with a whole lot.

"Steve Javie, the NBA's officiating analyst, is openly suggesting on the league's official broadcast that the standard for a technical is different when a player has a technical," said Ben DuBose. "This is a remarkable example of saying the quiet part out loud."

"Steve Javie confirming that NBA referees tweak the criteria for a technical foul depending on if a player has already received one or not should be getting talked about a lot more than it is," Patrick Kenney said.

"Adam Silver said earlier today the Warriors being back in the Finals is a good thing. We had Steve Javie, the NBA's officiating analyst, explain refs use "selective enforcement" for certain players/fouls. The NBA knows exactly what it's doing and isn't even trying to hide it," Jackson Gatlin tweeted.

The NBA has an issue on its hands. Protecting players who already have a tech called against them is a strange strategy.