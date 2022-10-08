Steve Kerr Addresses Leaked Draymond Green Video

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 08: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 08, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Warriors defeated the Suns 117-107. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played alongside some of the most competitive superstars to ever touch the hardwood during his time in the league.

But after video leaked of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Clarkson, Kerr called on the entire organization to be better.

Saying via The Athletic's Anthony Slater: “In 32 years, I’ve probably seen 20-plus fist fights. It should not make it out of our walls. We need to be better.”

Kerr was infamously on the receiving end of a punch from Michael Jordan during his time with the "Last Dance" era Bulls, so he knows how heated things can get on an NBA practice floor.

That said, the video of Green is particularly striking since he appeared to hit Poole flush when he wasn't even looking.

Green has issued a public apology to Poole.

Golden State has said that it's "aggressively investigating" the leaking of the video as their All-Star forward takes some time away from the team.