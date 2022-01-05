Steve Kerr Has A Rule Change In Mind For The NBA

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is pushing for the NBA to change it rules regarding the dreaded “take” fouls.

Per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, “Steve Kerr lobbies for the NBA to adopt the FIBA rule of making the transition-stopping take foul a technical.”

Steve Kerr lobbies for the NBA to adopt the FIBA rule of making the transition-stopping take foul a technical. Kerr: “It’s terrible. It’s terrible for the game. It’s terrible for the fans.” He adds that he knows the NBA is “very serious” about addressing it. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 5, 2022

“It’s terrible,” Kerr says. ” …terrible for the game. It’s terrible for the fans.” The Warriors coach also added that he knows the NBA is “very serious” about addressing it.

Kerr isn’t the only one frustrated by defensive teams intentionally fouling thwart transition baskets. Back in November, the NBA’s Competition Committee discussed the uptick in “take” fouls and encouraged the league office to develop a rule change.

If NBA could adopt one FIBA rule, Steve Kerr said he'd want them to eliminate the take foul from the game. In FIBA, it's a technical. "I know the league is looking at it," he said. Big co-sign. Take fouls ruin some of the most exciting plays in the game and reward mistakes. — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) January 5, 2022

To the league’s credit, it did try to address the issue in recent years by instituting the “clear path” foul. However, Kerr and others don’t think it’s enough.

In FIBA play, similar infractions grant the team that was fouled two free throws and possession. Which is the equivalent of a Flagrant 1 in the NBA. And for the most part FIBA’s rule has worked well.