Steve Kerr Has A Rule Change In Mind For The NBA

A closeup of Steve Kerr during a Golden State Warriors shootaround.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors attends a shootaround ahead of the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is pushing for the NBA to change it rules regarding the dreaded “take” fouls.

Per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, “Steve Kerr lobbies for the NBA to adopt the FIBA rule of making the transition-stopping take foul a technical.”

“It’s terrible,” Kerr says. ” …terrible for the game. It’s terrible for the fans.” The Warriors coach also added that he knows the NBA is “very serious” about addressing it.

Kerr isn’t the only one frustrated by defensive teams intentionally fouling thwart transition baskets. Back in November, the NBA’s Competition Committee discussed the uptick in “take” fouls and encouraged the league office to develop a rule change.

To the league’s credit, it did try to address the issue in recent years by instituting the “clear path” foul. However, Kerr and others don’t think it’s enough.

In FIBA play, similar infractions grant the team that was fouled two free throws and possession. Which is the equivalent of a Flagrant 1 in the NBA. And for the most part FIBA’s rule has worked well.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.