Steve Kerr Has Another Message Following Uvalde Shooting

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors attends a shootaround ahead of the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Eight days ago, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr refused to let America look away from the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.

Prior to Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, Kerr delivered an emotional and impassioned plea to anyone that would listen, "When are we going to do something?"

Speaking to ESPN's Malika Andrews Wednesday, Kerr continued to push for change regarding America's gun laws.

The vast majority of us [Americans] want sensible gun laws. It's important to remember that because we're a democracy. If we truly are a democracy, than we're not being represented right now by the people in Washington. ... At some point, the will of the people has to win out.

... Murdering children in their classrooms has become a political issue. What are we doing? So let’s put pressure on the people that are making these decisions to act on our best interests.

For those who may not now, Steve Kerr tragically lost his father to gun violence when he was in college.

A university professor focusing on Middle Eastern and Arab studies, Malcolm Kerr was shot by terrorists in Lebanon while working as president of the American University of Beirut.

So while the horrific events in Uvalde struck a chord with everyone, it especially hit home for Golden State's head coach.