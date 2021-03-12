James Wiseman and the Golden State Warriors have experienced some rookie growing pains in 2021.

On Thursday night, head coach Steve Kerr benched the 19-year-old center for the first three quarters of the Warriors’ 130-114 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers after he missed two of his scheduled COVID-19 tests during the All Star break. The missed tests caused the No. 2 overall pick to miss Wednesday’s practice in LA.

Despite being cleared to play on Thursday, Kerr elected to hold Wiseman out for most of the contest. The seventh-year GSW coach explained the reasoning behind his decision after the game.

“I’m not going to go into detail, but this is all part of development as a young player,” Kerr said during a videoconference, per ESPN. “You got to take care of your business. Everything matters. This was just a reaction to him missing the test and not being able to practice last night. That hurt us. And so that was the reason he did not play in the first half. I’m not going to go into any more detail than that because that’s private team business, but that was the reason.”

While it was no doubt frustrating to watch his team lose from the sideline, Wiseman accepted the punishment and took responsibility for his blunders.

“I make mistakes,” Wiseman said. “I’m human and I completely forgot about the first two days of COVID testing. I tested the last two days. … I made a huge mistake, but I most definitely will not do that again because I just got to make sure that I just be disciplined in terms of that. … I made sure that I apologized to Coach and told him that I’m not going to do that again and make sure that I pay attention to little stuff like that, just get that done.”

This isn’t the first time Wiseman has been caught up in COVID-19 issues. Before his rookie campaign even began, the former Memphis Tiger missed almost all of training camp due to virus protocols. He’s also been forced to miss a significant chunk of games this season with a wrist injury.

Despite some inconsistent performances as he adjusts to the NBA game, Wiseman has been a solid contributor to a Warriors team in dire need of rim-protecting center. Through 27 outings this year, the rookie is averaging 11.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

After sitting out the first three quarters on Thursday, Wiseman had a massive impact in the fourth — but it was too little too late. Playing with something to prove, the center dropped 14 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Kerr said he liked the way Wiseman responded to the benching, saying “he looked angry” during his time on the court.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, Wiseman’s gutsy fourth-quarter performance wasn’t enough to secure a win. Golden State has now dropped four straight games to fall to 19-19 on the season.