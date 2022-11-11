Steve Kerr Has Honest Comment About Potentially Benching Klay Thompson

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors have been struggling early this season and are off to a 4-7 start. All-world guard Klay Thompson has been one of the biggest culprits for these struggles, leading some to suggest that head Steve Kerr bench him for a bit.

But Kerr appears to have no intentions at all of making Klay the team's sixth man. Speaking to the media this week, Kerr addressed the recent suggestion that he give shooting guard Jordan Poole more starts over Klay.

Kerr said that he hasn't given "any thought" to the idea of playing Poole over Klay. He said that Poole and Klay are too different for one to simply replace the other.

“No, that’s not something I’ve given any thought to. Jordan and Klay are very different players. Jordan’s more on the ball, Klay’s off the ball. When Steph is off the floor, we absolutely have to have Jordan on the floor. Doesn’t mean we can’t change combinations and rotations to get certain guys on the court together but Klay is a starter. That 5-man unit is the best in the league. Doesn’t make a lot of sense to me to break up that unit,” Kerr said, via ClutchPoints.

Nevertheless, Klay Thompson is having one of his worst starts to a season in recent memory. He's converting just 36-percent of his field goals - a career-low.

Klay is making 41.5-percent of his 2-pointers and 32.6-percent of his 3-pointers - all career-lows.

Something has to give if the Warriors are going to overcome their current slump and avoid falling into too deep of a hole.