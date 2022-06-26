Steve Kerr Has Identified 1 'Irreplaceable' Warriors Player

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 5: Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on during Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 5, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have a number of decisions to make during the upcoming free agency period. But head coach Steve Kerr is on-record that there's one player Dubs player that needs to be back.

Center Kevon Looney.

“He’s been really good for us over the years, but this year in particular, he’s taken a leap to a point where he’s just irreplaceable for us,” Kerr explained. “And he played in every game, and he’s a guy we count on. ... We’re all rooting for him personally to get a really good contract. Hopefully it’s from us.”

Looney was an unsung hero for the Warriors during this NBA Finals run, doing so many things that don't show up in the box score. His grit, toughness, rim protection, rebounding and easy baskets were game-altering.

After capturing his third ring as Golden State's big man, Looney told the San Francisco Chronicle just how much this one meant to him:

This one was really special for me. Just the last few years, the ups and downs and all the things that I had to go through and the team went through to make it back to the mountaintop, it’s an amazing feeling.

Looney is set to enter unrestricted free agency and has made it clear that he wants to remain in The Bay. Saying:

I always want to be back here. I’ve been here my whole career.

It's just a matter of how far the Warriors brass wants to dip into that luxury tax.