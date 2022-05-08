Steve Kerr Makes Surprising Lineup Decision For Game 3

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on February 25, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Steve Kerr is putting his trust in a Golden State Warriors rookie for Game 3.

Kerr has decided to place rookie Jonathan Kuminga into his starting lineup in place of the injured Gary Payton II.

Kuminga will start alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.

Kuminga is 19 years and 213 days old. He's the youngest player to start in a playoff game since starters began getting tracked in 1970.

Kerr clearly trusts the rookie.

The Warriors fell to the Grizzlies in Game 2, tying the series at one apiece.

Golden State will try and take the series lead tonight at home.

