Steve Kerr Makes His Feelings On Dillon Brooks Very Clear

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on February 25, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wasn't happy with Dillon Brooks on Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies forward got ejected less than three minutes into Game 2 after he was called for a Flagrant 2. Brooks was chasing down Gary Payton II from behind when he hit him hard in the head as he was in the air.

Payton ended up suffering a broken elbow on the play and Brooks was ejected from the game.

During the heat of the moment, Kerr was reportedly yelling, "Get the f--- out of here, Brooks!"

He then told ESPN after the game that the play was dirty.

"I don't know if it was intentional, but it was dirty," Kerr said. "There is a code. This code that players follow where you never put a guy's season or career in jeopardy by taking somebody out in midair and clubbing him across the head, ultimately fracturing Gary's elbow. He broke the code. Dillon Brooks broke the code."

Payton will now be out for the rest of the series and likely for the rest of the Warriors season with that injury.

Game 3 from Oakland Arena will be on Saturday.