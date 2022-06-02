Steve Kerr Makes His Opinion On Marcus Smart Very Clear

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors attends a shootaround ahead of the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors will have their hands full against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. Marcus Smart is a big reason why.

Smart's abilities on the defensive end have been well-document. But that's not all he's capable of.

Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Kerr spoke at length about Smart's basketball IQ, confidence and even called him the "guard version of Draymond Green."

That's quite the compliment from one of the NBA's top coaches.

“I coached Marcus in the World Cup a few summers ago, along with Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown) and Kemba (Walker). At the time, we had four Celtics on the team,” Kerr told reporters, as transcribed by ASAP Sports, via NESN.com. “I’ve gotten to know these guys a little bit; Jayson last year during the Olympics. So it’s been fun to get to know them.

“But Marcus, I described him (Tuesday) as kind of the guard version of Draymond (Green). He’s just all over the place defensively. Really, really smart. Anticipates plays. Understands angles. The versatility to guard 1 through 5. It’s all there.

“So there’s a reason he won Defensive Player of the Year. He’s a great, great defender and probably an underrated offensive player as well.”

Smart's play, specifically on offense, could decide the series.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.