Steve Kerr Reveals What Michael Jordan Said Before Game 7 In 1998

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr went on Zach Lowe’s ESPN podcast this week to discuss The Last Dance and Michael Jordan.

Kerr, 54, played for the Bulls from 1993-98. He was part of three championship teams in Chicago.

That final Chicago Bulls championship came in 1998. The team’s season nearly ended in the Eastern Conference Finals, though. Chicago needed seven games to beat the Reggie Miller-led Indiana Pacers.

Kerr told a great story about Game 7 during his appearance on Lowe’s podcast. He reveals what Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan said in the locker room before the game.

Jackson told the Bulls players “the important thing in a game like this is to not fear losing. You embrace the idea that you could lose…”

Jordan wasn’t having it, though. “Nah, f–k that, Phil. We’re not losing.”

And they didn’t lose. Chicago beat Indiana, 88-83, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bulls went on to beat the Jazz in the NBA Finals in six games.

Losing Game 7 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals never crossed MJ's mind 🐐 (via @ZachLowe_NBA) pic.twitter.com/xTGyCLpD6D — ESPN (@espn) April 23, 2020

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Jordan and the Bulls’ 1997-98 season, continues on Sunday night.

Parts 3 and 4 will air at 8 p.m. E.T. this Sunday.