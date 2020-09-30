Steve Kerr Has Brutally Honest Comment On Presidential Debate

The first United States 2020 presidential debate took place on Tuesday night, featuring incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Of course, everyone seems to have an opinion on what happened on stage on Tuesday night and this includes many people in the sports world.

Steve Kerr does not shy away from giving his opinions on anything Trump-related and the debate is no different. The Golden State Warriors head coach had a brutally honest comment on what he saw from the debate on Tuesday night.

“I watched for about 45 minutes and then I turned it off. It was embarrassing,” Kerr said today, via Warriors reporter Anthony Slater. “I felt like I was watching the Jerry Springer show. Is that even on anymore? That’s what it felt like.”

This was the first of three scheduled presidential debates. Hopefully with the next two, they take some tips from the sports media world and implement an Around The Horn-style mute button.

Back in the NBA world, the 2020 Finals are scheduled to begin on Wednesday night.

Game 1 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ABC.