Steve Kerr Reacts To Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Steve Kerr was asked on Sunday about the national anthem protest from San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler.

Kapler, who previously managed the Phillies, is protesting the national anthem in the wake of the school shooting in Texas. The MLB manager believes that the country is not doing enough for gun control.

Kerr, who's also been very vocal about the gun issues in this country, reacted to Kapler's protest on Sunday.

The Warriors coach said that "always supports any form of peaceful protest. It's what our country is founded on."

The Warriors are set to play in the NBA Finals.

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals is set for Sunday night, between Boston and Miami.