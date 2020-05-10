The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Steve Kerr Reveals Why He Said ‘No’ To Warriors Documentary

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaking to the media.OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors addresses the media before in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The 1990s Chicago Bulls and the 2010s Golden State Warriors are two of the most-dominant NBA teams of all-time. While we’re getting a cool documentary about Chicago’s run, it doesn’t look like one is coming for Golden State.

Steve Kerr, both a player for the Bulls and the coach for the Warriors, explained why he said “no” to having cameras follow his team around like they did in Chicago.

“Inviting cameras in … it’s like you’re basically telling your players that you believe this is ending,” Kerr told The Athletic.

That’s what happened in Chicago, anyway. The Bulls’ 1997-98 season was famously called “the last dance” by head coach Phil Jackson.

Jackson was in his final season – mandated by the Bulls’ front office – and Jordan would end up retiring, too.

Perhaps we’ll eventually get a documentary on the Steph Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green-Kevin Durant Warriors, but it won’t have a ton of behind-the-scenes footage.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is set to air at 9 p.m. E.T.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.