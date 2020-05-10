Steve Kerr Reveals Why He Said ‘No’ To Warriors Documentary

The 1990s Chicago Bulls and the 2010s Golden State Warriors are two of the most-dominant NBA teams of all-time. While we’re getting a cool documentary about Chicago’s run, it doesn’t look like one is coming for Golden State.

Steve Kerr, both a player for the Bulls and the coach for the Warriors, explained why he said “no” to having cameras follow his team around like they did in Chicago.

“Inviting cameras in … it’s like you’re basically telling your players that you believe this is ending,” Kerr told The Athletic.

That’s what happened in Chicago, anyway. The Bulls’ 1997-98 season was famously called “the last dance” by head coach Phil Jackson.

Jackson was in his final season – mandated by the Bulls’ front office – and Jordan would end up retiring, too.

The #TheLastDance videographer wanted a similar doc about the dynasty Warriors. @SteveKerr on why he said no. "Inviting cameras in … it’s like you’re basically telling your players that you believe this is ending." More from @sam_amick ⤵️https://t.co/eObdPc6Oyn — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) May 10, 2020

Perhaps we’ll eventually get a documentary on the Steph Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green-Kevin Durant Warriors, but it won’t have a ton of behind-the-scenes footage.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is set to air at 9 p.m. E.T.