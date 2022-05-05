Steve Kerr Sends Clear Message Towards Memphis Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors wants a travel called in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had some mince words for the Memphis Grizzlies heading into Game 3.

Kerr doesn't want any of his players to risk injuring a player on the Grizzlies, even though the opposite happened in Game 2.

Dillon Brooks was ejected from the game after he was called for a Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II. Payton ended up breaking his elbow and he's now out for the remainder of the series.

"Just play hard," Kerr said. "Battle for every loose ball, battle for every rebound, compete every possession. And, you know, don’t risk a guy’s career if he’s ahead of the play in transition. That’s our mantra.”

This series is currently tied at one game apiece after the Grizzles took Game 2 after losing Game 1.

It now shifts to California for the next two games before heading back to Memphis for Game 5. The winner of the series will play the winner of the Suns-Mavericks series in the Western Conference Final.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.