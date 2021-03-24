Steve Kerr Offers Update On Warriors Star PG Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors will be without Steph Curry for the third game in a row tonight.

Last Wednesday, the All-Star sharpshooter took a spill near the sideline in a matchup with the Houston Rockets — falling backwards and crashing down to the deck. Immediately after the game, an MRI revealed that Curry had suffered a tailbone contusion.

Prior to the Warriors’ matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, head coach Steve Kerr gave an update on his superstar point guard.

“We are gonna re-evaluate in a week,” Kerr said. “He got an MRI this morning and it showed inflammation in his tailbone. He’s gonna miss the next three games and then we will re-evaluate.”

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: "We are gonna re-evaluate in a week. He got an MRI this morning and it showed inflammation in his tailbone. He's gonna miss the next three games and then we will re-evaluate." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) March 24, 2021

With a re-evaluation a week from today, Curry will miss at least the next three games — not including tonight’s matchup.

Through 39 games so far this season, Curry has shown us the incredible play that we’ve come to expect from him. Prior to his injury, the seven-time All Star was averaging 29.0 points and 6.2 assists per game.

The Warriors have had mixed results in his absence. In the game following Curry’s injury, secondary scorer Andrew Wiggins exploded for 40 points to lead Golden State to a 116-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. In a rematch on Saturday, the Curryless squad fell 111-103.

Facing off against the top seed in the Eastern Conference tonight, Kerr and his team are in for a tough challenge without their star PG.