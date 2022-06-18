Steve Kerr's 'Hungover' Comment Is Going Viral: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors attends a shootaround ahead of the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr continues to build his legend. Not only with his hardware, but his hilarious interview soundbites.

After Golden State captured its fourth NBA title in eight years, Kerr was met by Bay Area press when the team touched down in San Francisco. And when asked about the Warriors celebrations, Kerr kept it a buck.

"I'm not gonna lie, I'm hungover right now," Kerr smiled. "We had a great night last night. We had an incredible night... late night... but it was just special just to celebrate with the team, and the families... It was a beautiful night."

Fans reacted to Steve Kerr's admission on social media.

"Can't even lie, same," one user replied.

"Steve Kerr achieved everything in [the] NBA," another account said. "He's first class."

"Probably one of the best sport characters - current and all time!" another added.

"The post championship interview from Mike Brown with the Kings will be legendary," another fan predicted.

"Homie a true legend."

A well-deserved hangover for the nine-time NBA champ.