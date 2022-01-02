Steve Mariucci Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Recruiting Success

NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci loves how successful Deion Sanders has been on the recruiting trail.

Mariucci was seen with Travis Hunter, the nations top overall prospect for the 2022 class who committed to Jackson State a couple of weeks ago.

He posted a photo wishing him luck and to watch out for how good Jackson State could be next season.

#1 rated High School player in the country ,,, ⁦@TravisHunterJr who will join ⁦@DeionSanders⁩ at ⁦@JacksonStateU⁩ …. congrats and good luck ! You're a #UAAllAmerican !!! Make us proud! pic.twitter.com/UpaPKoSLyq — Steve Mariucci (@SteveMariucci) December 31, 2021

Hunter was an Under Armor All-American, who Mariucci helped coach in the annual All-Star Game.

Jackson State went 11-2 this season, including 8-0 in conference play for the regular season. They also won the SWAC Championship Game against Prairie View A&M on Dec. 4, 27-10 before having a chance to play in the Celebration Bowl.

That bowl is when Jackson State suffered its second loss of the season. South Carolina State won 31-10 on Dec. 18.

Sanders will be hoping that Hunter will help take the Tigers to new heights next year.