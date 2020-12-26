Steve Nash Addresses Nets’ James Harden Trade Speculation

Rumors surrounding James Harden and his possible trade destinations have swirled all throughout the offseason. The speculation continued on into the start of the 2020-21 season.

Harden’s turbulent relationship with the Rockets this offseason finally wore the organization down and forced them to search for potential trade partners. Earlier this month, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Romona Shelburne reported that team officials reached out to the Nets and that “Brooklyn remains Harden’s top choice.”

First-year Nets coach Steve Nash denied having any knowledge of trade discussions on Saturday afternoon.

“I haven’t had any conversations about him or any alerts,” Nash told reporters Friday. “We’re excited about the players we have.”

Nash has every right to be excited about the talent he has on his team this year.

Through the preseason and the first few games, the Nets have looked unstoppable.

A huge factor in their dominance can be attributed to the return of Kevin Durant. Despite many expecting him to slowly ease back into the game after missing last season with an Achilles tear, Durant has hit the ground running. Through Brooklyn’s 2-0 start against Golden State and Boston, the 10-time All-Star has averaged 25.5 points per game.

Kyrie Irving has also looked incredible, averaging a staggering 31.5 point and six assists to start the season.

Of course Nash could just be keeping any potential trade talks under the table, but at this point the addition of James Harden to the Nets roster seems unlikely.

The Rockets have made it very clear that a trade for Harden would come at a steep price — a price Brooklyn likely couldn’t afford unless they’re willing to give up one their recently-acquired centerpieces.

Aside from the fact it’s Harden’s No. 1 preference, trading the star shooting guard to Brooklyn really doesn’t make much sense for Houston.

You have to wonder if it’d be the right choice for the Nets as well. Adding Harden to an already rolling Brooklyn squad could cause some seriously damaging chemistry issues. Having two ball-dominate stars in Irving and Durant seems to be right in the sweet spot for Nash and his squad.

While he probably won’t land in Brooklyn, it’d be a surprise to see James Harden in a Rockets uniform for much longer.