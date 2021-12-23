Steve Nash Announces New Update On James Harden

The COVID-19 mess in Brooklyn took a step in the right direction with the return of one of the Nets’ biggest stars.

On Thursday, head coach Steve Nash revealed that superstar shooting guard James Harden has been cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Nets coach Steve Nash says James Harden is out of health and safety protocols. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 23, 2021

Harden became one of the many Nets players too test positive for the virus last week. Finding his way onto the COVID-19 list last Tuesday, the Brooklyn All Star missed three games before the team’s most recent stretch of three postponed contests.

By returning today, Harden rejoins his team one day earlier than expected. Any player who tests positive for the virus must spend 10 days away from the team — or return two negative PCR tests separated by 24 hours. Coming back on the ninth day, the assumption is that he achieved the latter.

With this news, the Nets could have at least one of their superstars for a marquee Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are still in protocols after joining the list earlier this week.

Through 26 contests with Brooklyn this year, Harden is averaging 20.8 points, 9.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.