Steve Nash Was Asked About Kyrie Irving On Sunday

Kyrie Irving has been about as elusive as it gets to start the 2020-21 NBA season.

First-year Nets head coach Steve Nash was asked about when the star point guard will make his return earlier on Sunday afternoon. As he has all week, Nash was pretty closed off in his response.

When speaking to reporters today, Nash said the team has no official timeline on Irving’s return but that he’s “sure you’ll hear from him” at some point.

Steve Nash did say in his pre-game press conference that he is ‘sure you’ll hear from’ Kyrie Irving at some point. He also said he didn’t think rust would be an issue for Irving once he returns to the lineup. Irving has missed the past three games due to personal reasons. https://t.co/mCP5erm6xY — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 10, 2021

After missing the his first game against the 76ers on Thursday, Kyrie Irving will now miss his third straight contest for “personal reasons” tonight against the Thunder. While it’s not confirmed, sources told New York Post reporters that Irving’s refusal to play is connected to the pro-Trump riots at the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.

Kevin Durant has also missed the past two games, but for much different reasons. The superstar forward was placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week. After multiple negative tests and a cleared quarantine period, Durant will suit up against his former team tonight.

Irving and Durant account for a massive chunk of Brooklyn’s overall scoring numbers, averaging 27.1 and 28.2 ppg respectively. With Kyrie missing yet another game, Durant will have to pick up some slack.

The Nets and Thunder will face off tonight at 6:00 p.m. E.T.