Steve Nash Offers Potential Return Date For Kevin Durant

Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant continues to inch closer to a return to the floor after suffering a sprained MCL last month. And head coach Steve Nash believes it could be a lot sooner than anticipated.

“We’ll see,” Nash said after Saturday’s shootaround via ESPN.com. “I expect in the next week he’ll be back for sure. It could be quick; it could be the whole week barring any setbacks.”

Although the Nets are confident in Durant’s recovery process, they have not revealed an exact date for his return next week.

“I think with Kevin he’s been a great healer throughout his career,” Nash continued. “So the No. 1 thing is to get him back healthy and feeling secure in his health and his body so he can move and be free.”

Steve Nash believes Kevin Druant's return to game action is close https://t.co/yHgDP1NmHO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 26, 2022

Durant’s return should give the Nets a huge lift.

“When he’s back,” Nash said. “Obviously he adds a ton to our team on both ends of the floor … one of the greatest scorers of all time. And we also know he helps us defensively; he gives us more size and length. So he’s a big miss for us, and whenever he gets back, he’ll impact our team.”

Whenever KD does return, it’ll be with some new running mates. Though it’s not entirely clear when we’ll see Ben Simmons back on the floor.

Brooklyn currently sits in the eight spot in the East with a 31-29 record.