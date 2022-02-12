Steve Nash Offers Update On Nets Star Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is ramping up his on-court training as he works his way back from a knee injury.

Nets head coach Steve Nash gave a Durant update on Saturday afternoon. Nash revealed that Durant has begun on-court training.

“He’s on the court shooting, working through things, looking really good,” Nash said after Saturday’s shootaround, via ESPN.com. “There’s still a period of time he’s got to go through to get over the line, but really positive.”

Nash added Durant has been going through on-court training for about a week now. The team plans to expand Durant’s rehab as he inches closer to a return.

“He’s been on the court for a week or so,” Nash added. “Now some of it is starting with spot shots, working his way up to more dynamic movement, but that’s the part of his rehab he’s in and he’s doing great.”

Unfortunately, there’s no timetable for Kevin Durant to return. But it’s a good sign his on-court training has ramped up.

Nash says that while there is still no firm timeline for Kevin Durant’s return — he has been doing some individual on-court work for about a week and is getting some shots up now after shootaround in Miami. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 12, 2022

The reality is the Nets will probably just wait until after the All-Star break to get Kevin Durant back in action. There’s plenty of reason for the team to take its time.

Brooklyn, in the meantime, can move ahead with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons – the team’s newly-acquired forward. Simmons, however, may also need a bit of time before he gets going with the Nets.