Steve Nash Reveals Nets’ Plan For Kyrie Irving Tonight

Tonight marks the highly-anticipated return of Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving following his extended absence from the game of basketball.

For the first time in the 2021-22 season, the seven-time All-Star point guard will take the court in an NBA game with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers this evening.

Having missed all games and most practices leading up to this point, Kyrie apparently isn’t ready for full-game action.

During a pregame press conference on Wednesday, head coach Steve Nash revealed that Irving will play somewhere around 30 minutes.

“I think he’s able to play a good chunk of minutes, but we’re not gonna push him into the high 30s,” Nash explained. “I think the sweet spot is somewhere around 30, but who knows. See how he feels, how he looks, how the game goes… There’s so many factors in that.”

Steve Nash says he doesn't expect Kyrie Irving to exceed 30 minutes in his return tonight pic.twitter.com/FsP0Ynu5Bm — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 5, 2022

While he may not be ready for a full game, Nash feels Irving is ready to perform at a high level.

“He has looked capable and has had the requisite high-intensity workouts, so he’s ready to go,” the head coach added.

It’s still uncertain if Irving will start or come off the bench for tonight’s contest, but it’s clear he will play a significant role minutes-wise.

Tonight’s Eastern Conference battle against the Pacers will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How do you think Kyrie will fare in his return?