Steve Nash’s Latest Quote On Kyrie Irving Is Going Viral

Steve Nash didn’t mince words when talking about the situation with Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon.

Irving, who is believed to be unvaccinated, is not eligible to play home games for the Nets this season. New York City has a vaccine mandate for public entertainment events. Irving will be able to play on the road, but not at home – barring a change in his status.

And it doesn’t sound like there will be a change in his status.

Nash had a blunt, to the point comment on Irving on Sunday afternoon.

“I think we recognize he’s not playing home games. We’re going to have to for sure play without him this year. So it just depends on when, where and how much,” the Nets second-year head coach said on Sunday afternoon.

The Nets have kind of tip-toed around the issue, saying they hope Irving will be able to play home games.

However, based on Nash’s comments today, it doesn’t sound like anything is going to change regarding Irving.

Brooklyn is set to open the 2021-22 season next Tuesday at Milwaukee. The Nets’ first home game is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 24 against Charlotte.