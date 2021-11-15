The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Announces Brutal Texas Injury News

Steve Sarkisian at the Texas Spring Game.AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Just when it looked like things couldn’t get any worse for Texas football, they did. After an embarrassing overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had more bad news to share.

According to Sark, 1,000-yard running back Bijan Robinson is out for the year after dislocating his elbow.

In many ways, the sophomore star was the Longhorns offense.

Robinson recorded 1,127 yards on 195 carries for 11 touchdowns this season. The 6-foot, 214-pound back also added 26 catches, almost 300 yards and four scores in the passing game.

Texas’ loss to Kansas marked its fifth-straight. That’s the longest Longhorns losing streak since 1956.

The ugly 57-56 OT loss came to a head when Texas found itself down 35-14 at the half.

UT has two more chances to attempt to finish with a winning record this year.

On Saturday, the team takes on West Virginia in Morgantown at noon ET. The Longhorns finish up with a home game against Kansas state on November 26.

Whether or not coach Steve Sarkisian is back in Austin next year may very well hinge on those two games.

It might already be too late.

