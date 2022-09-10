Steve Sarkisian Announces Injury Update For Quarterback Quinn Ewers

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian gave an update on Quinn Ewers after Saturday's loss to Alabama.

The starting quarterback has suffered a clavicle sprain. He will undergo MRI testing to determine the severity of the injury.

Ewers was knocked out of the game during the first quarter of today's contest after he took a big hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner. He returned to the sideline wearing street clothes and a harness on his non-throwing shoulder in the second half.

Ewers had 134 yards on 9/12 passing before suffering his game-ending injury. He was replaced by 2021 starter Hudson Card for the remainder of the game. Card suffered an injury of his own, but battled through until the end.

Texas nearly mounted a massive upset over the No. 1 team in the nation, but ultimately fell 20-19 on a game-winning field goal for the Crimson Tide.