Steve Sarkisian Announces Texas Wide Receiver Has Left Program

The Texas Longhorns and their third-leading receiver are going their separate ways.

According to Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that wide receiver Joshua Moore is no longer with the team.

“The plan for Josh is to go into the portal. That’s his option and opportunity to do that, that’s what college football provides and we wish him the best of luck,” Sarkisian said.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said starting WR Joshua Moore is no longer with the team. "The plan for Josh is to go into the portal. That's his option and opportunity to do that, that's what college football provides and we wish him the best of luck," Sarkisian said. — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) November 8, 2021

Moore’s future with the program was in question after it was reported that Moore and Sarkisian got into a heated exchange after practice last Wednesday. Now it appears those questions have been answered.

The junior leaves Texas after compiling 265 yards on 24 catches to go with three touchdowns so far this season. Last year, Moore was the Longhorns‘ leading receiver.

It’s been a frustrating third campaign for Moore. The wideout was visibly upset with himself following a handful of critical mistakes in a close loss to Baylor two weeks ago. Moore followed that up with just two catches in a blowout loss to the Cyclones on Saturday.

Texas WR Joshua Moore, who played in all nine games and started five this season, reportedly had a heated exchange with Steve Sarkisian at practice last week. (Moore played vs. Iowa State and caught two passes) Here's what Sark said about it the next day: https://t.co/nCuz6cfh8c — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) November 8, 2021

All of the sudden, Texas finds itself in dire need at the wide receiver position.

Second-leading receiver Jordan Whittington is already ruled out for the rest of the year. Now a young receiving corps will have to step up for the remainder of the season.