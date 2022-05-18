Steve Sarkisian Asked About Alabama-Texas Kickoff Time

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Fox Sports announced that the network has picked up the Week 2 matchup between Texas and Alabama.

In all likelihood, this news means the game will likely be slotted in the "Big Noon Kickoff" spot — meaning the game would kickoff at 11 a.m. local time in Austin.

This obviously isn't the preferred kickoff time for a matchup of this magnitude, especially given the brutal Texas heat of early September.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was recently asked about this possible 11 a.m. kickoff. While it's certainly not ideal, the Longhorns leader said his team is ready for anything.

“We have a saying in our building. Just spot the ball. Just spot the ball and we’ll play," Sarkisian said, per Texas insider Anwar Richardson.

This will be the first time Sarkisian faces off against Alabama and his former boss Nick Saban since leaving the Crimson Tide program after the 2020 season.

In his first season as head coach of the Longhorns, the former Bama OC logged a 5-7 record.

Sarkisian will welcome Saban and Tide to Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10. The official kickoff time is still TBD.