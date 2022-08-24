Steve Sarkisian Makes Opinion On Quinn Ewers, Ohio State Very Clear

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Last week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced five-star transfer Quinn Ewers as the Longhorns' starting QB in 2022.

This will be Ewers' first season as a full-time starter after spending his freshman year as a backup at Ohio State.

Ewers left high school early and reclassified to join the Buckeyes as a member of the 2021 class — giving the Ohio State program very little time to prep him before his freshman season.

Sarkisian feels Ewers will experience a smoother transition into the 2022 season with more time to adjust to the Texas program. He said the Texas-native QB is 'better set up for success" with his Longhorns.

“I don't know, I think it was a difficult situation,” Sarkisian said this week on The Rich Eisen Show, via 247Sports. "He didn’t go to Ohio State last year until, I think they might’ve already started training camp and that’s difficult when you’re a true freshman and you go into a different setting with a bunch of guys you really didn’t get recruited with. You’re kind of behind the eight ball learning a new system and you're away from home. "I think for us, naturally he knows some of the guys on this team, being from Texas (and that) makes sense to him. He got himself an entire offseason to get acclimated, I just think all in all, it’s just a better set up for success. I don't think it's anything against Ohio State, I just think it was difficult for Ryan (Day) and his team to get him acclimated the way they needed to when we had months to (get him ready)."

Ewers beat out junior QB Hudson Card for the starting signal caller job in 2022.

Sarkisian already has some high words of praise for the former No. 1 overall recruit.

"He’s a very talented young man and he’s a guy who graduated high school a year early and went to Ohio State last fall and then came to us this spring, so we kind of look at him like he’s the No. 1 player in this year’s class if he would’ve stayed but reclassified and went out,” Sarkisian added. "Since he’s shown up, he’s been a great teammate, he’s been really coachable and he’s just a guy who, quite frankly, can make all the throws. He’s very comfortable in our system of pushing the ball down the field. He’s got a really quick release. I like the leadership. "I like the way the guys respond to him when he’s in the game. I feel comfortable with the people we have around him at the skill spots that he doesn’t have to be the guy to make all of the plays.”

Ewers will have another QB battle on his hands when No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning arrives in Austin next season.