Steve Sarkisian Recalls The Maddest He's Ever Made Nick Saban

On Saturday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian will face off against his former boss for the first time — taking on Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The former Bama offensive coordinator made plenty of memories with Saban during their time together in Tuscaloosa.

Ahead of tomorrow's game, Sarkisian was asked to recall the angriest he ever made the all-time great college coach.

“He was asking for a specific formation and I could not get it right,” Sarkisian said, per Bob Ballou of CBS Austin. “I was calling formations based off of how I know them. He wanted to make sure they were learning some of my new stuff and I needed to learn their way as well. The straw hat flew, the practice stopped, and I was kind of stuck out in the middle of the field thinking, ‘I just want to get this stupid formation right and get him off my ass.”

“... You’ve never coached at Alabama if you haven’t gotten your ass ripped by Coach Saban. So I got a good ass chewing from him.”

Tomorrow's sold-out game in Texas Memorial Stadium will kickoff at noon ET.

Saban and the Crimson Tide are 20-point favorites over Sarkisian and the Longhorns.