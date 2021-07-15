Steve Sarkisian Reveals How He Will Judge Texas’ First Season

At his first Big 12 Media Day as Texas’ head football coach, Steve Sarkisian faced an inevitable question from the media: what does success look like in year one? The resources and prestige of the Texas job are accompanied by immediate expectations. As Tom Herman learned the hard way, less than elite won’t cut it.

“Naturally, everyone wants me to put a number on it, but for me it’s about, ‘Okay, are we playing with the accountability and discipline needed week in and week out regardless of opponent to warrant the product on the field puts us in position to win football games,’” Sarkisian said Thursday on ESPNU in Arlington, Texas.

Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian at his first Big 12 Media Day representing the #Longhorns @KVUE pic.twitter.com/HkXIUOf1sf — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) July 15, 2021

Sarkisian, most recently the offensive coordinator at Alabama, avoided any promises for his first season in Austin. However, he shares Longhorn Nation’s aspiration for a return to the very top.

“We have a team that’s buying into that mentality,” Sarkisian said. “I came here to win championships. We’ve got to chase greatness everyday.”

UT landed at number twenty-two in ESPN’s post-spring top 25. While undoubtedly talented, Texas has huge shoes to fill at the most important position in the game. Four-year starter Sam Ehlinger was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts (sixth round) on May 1st.

Regardless of whether Casey Thompson or Hudson Card wins the quarterback job, the Longhorns should be in the mix for a Big 12 title. Running back Bijan Robinson is poised to break out after a fantastic freshman campaign in which he averaged 8.2 yards per carry. Sarkisian raved about Robinson on Thursday.

“He’s an impressive young man physically and mentally,” the coach said. “Let’s say he’s going to get 20 carries a game. Ideally, we’re still running it 25 times a game at minimum. For us to be as good as we can be at Texas, our ability to run the football is critical to our success.”

The Longhorns kick off versus Louisiana at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium on September 4th.