Steve Sarkisian Reveals Why Quinn Ewers Won Quarterback Battle

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Texas Football Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 24, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers is the man in Texas.

The former Southlake standout returned home this offseason and earned the starting QB job, something that Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian touched on at the beginning of the week:

I think Quinn provides the ability to make all the throws in our system. I think he’s got playmaking ability and he’s got a natural passing ability…I’m excited for [Quinn] and I’m excited for our team. Quinn can make all the throws. I feel very comfortable about that and I feel comfortable about his playmaking ability. His growth in the system has been one where we can really kind of see where it’s going to head under him. I’m excited about it.

Ewers was formerly the top recruit in the nation, surprising some with his decision to leave the state of Texas for Columbus, Ohio.

However, his pedigree didn't make it any easier of a decision for Sark to roll with Quinn over veteran Hudson Card. Telling reporters:

I will say it was a tough decision. Hudson is a very good football player. We’re very fortunate to have Hudson be our backup and be in the situation that he’s in with the maturity and leadership that he has.

Ewers and UT will be tested early when Alabama comes to town Week 2.