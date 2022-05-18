Steve Sarkisian Was 'Fired Up' Wednesday: Fans React

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks at the scoreboard in the second quarter against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is reportedly fired up down in the Lone Star State.

Per Longhorns reporter Brian Davis, "Here in Houston, this is, without a shred of doubt, the most fired up I've ever heard Steve Sarkisian speak since joining Texas."

This got college football fans talking on social media.

"Addison’s in the bag," one user replied.

"Sark got to Houston and said let me break y’all boys off real quick."

"Okay this is very exciting to hear," a Hook 'Em fan said of Sark. "He’s gaining more confidence each month. From what the off season has been with addressing the culture.. grabbing players of need. If the wins start piling up this season, I think Steve could put Texas in a great spot for SEC play."



"Jordan Addison sent him that text."

Steve Sarkisian visited the Touchdown Club in Houston Wednesday where talked to reporters recruiting, new hires and more.