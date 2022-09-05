Steve Sarkisian's Comment On Facing Alabama Is Going Viral

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns on the sidelines during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Longhorns 21-40. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian tried to downplay some of the hype going into their Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Saturday.

On facing his old team, Sark said:

"My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3. This game has no impact on that. We don't impact them going to the SEC Championship. But it's an awesome opportunity. Great setting for college football."

The coach's comments got some viral reaction from the college football world.

"Legitimately love it when a head coach treats a massively hyped helmet game like a high school jamboree," tweeted Justin Ferguson.

"Not something you would want to hear from your own coach I’d imagine," replied Brett Greenberg.

"What kind of weak [expletive] is this," laughed Boot Krewe's Mason Ginsberg.

"Sark on facing Bama: 'death is an inevitability and i am prepared to die,'" tweeted Bill DiFilippo.

"Oh dear," said Adam Kramer.

The two traditional powers face off at noon ET on FOX.