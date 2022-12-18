Steve Smith: 'Jeff Saturday Should Be The First Interim Head Coach To Be Fired'

Jeff Saturday entered today's Week 15 game with hopes of becoming the Colts' next full-time head coach.

After the first half, it looked as though the interim leader might be on the way to that fate — notching a 33-0 halftime lead over the Vikings in Minneapolis.

Saturday and the Colts somehow found a way to surrender that massive halftime lead, losing 39-36 in overtime and giving up the largest comeback in NFL history.

After the game, NFL analyst Steve Smith said Saturday should be the "first interim head coach to be fired."

There was a great deal of controversy when Colts owner Jim Irsay first named Saturday as interim head coach earlier this year. Saturday had absolutely zero coaching experience at the NFL or collegiate level.

Saturday led the Colts to a win in his coaching debut, but has since lost four straight. With this loss, the 4-9-1 squad were knocked out of postseason contention.

It's hard to imagine Saturday landing the full-time job after today's second half performance.