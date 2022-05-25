Steve Spurrier Asked If The SEC Should Ditch Divisions

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 17: Steve Spurrier watches from the sideline prior to the game between Ohio State and Oklahoma at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

More and more conferences are starting to ditch divisions in college football. Heck, even the Big Ten is looking at moving away from divisions in the next year or two.

The SEC is usually all about transformative ideas and there's even a possibility that the conference hosts its own College Football Playoff down the line.

Former Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier spoke about the divisions on the "Another Dooley Noted Podcast" and said that he'd be open to them leaving if the CFP is expanded.

“If they go to eight or 12 teams in the playoff, then it would be best to forget the divisions,” Spurrier said (first transcribed by 247Sports). "Everybody’s not going to get to play everybody. It’s gonna come down to ‘Wait a minute, why do we have to play them, and they don’t have to play them?’ I don’t know how it will work out. All I know is that as a coach, you get your players ready to play whoever the schedule says."

The college landscape has changed a lot over the years so it wouldn't be a surprise to see this happen.

It's also going to be at least a few more years until the CFP is potentially expanded. The current deal expires after the 2025 season and the committee agreed that there will be no changes to the four-team format before the end of this deal.