Steve Spurrier Makes His Feelings On Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Debate Clear

Over the past few days, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher have dominated the conversation in the football world.

Saban alleged that Texas A&M "bought every player" from its top-rated recruiting class. Fisher wasted no time firing back at the Alabama head coach. Fisher denied the allegations and called Saban a "narcissist."

Just about everyone has given their opinion on the comments between Saban and Fisher. Late Friday night, it was Steve Spurrier's turn. The Head Ball Coach doesn't think Saban said anything false.

“I don’t know why (Fisher) is mad at Saban," Spurrier said. "Did Saban say something that wasn’t true?”

Here's more of what Spurrier had to say, via DawgNation:

“I don’t think Saban told any lies in there, so I don’t know what he was mad about. Since (Fisher) beat him last year, I guess he can talk now. He hasn’t beat much of anybody, but he beat Saban last year. But they haven’t won the division or anything since he’s been there.”

Thankfully, the football world will get to see the Aggies and Crimson Tide face off this season.

The two squads meet up on October 8.