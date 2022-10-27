Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 17: Steve Spurrier watches from the sideline prior to the game between Ohio State and Oklahoma at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual.

During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.

"Don’t forget about Alabama in terms of winning it all, and winning the SEC," Spurrier said via reporter Brandon Zimmerman. "They still got ball players all over the place. That one loss may have shaken them up."

He also spoke at length about the Volunteers and the job head coach Josh Heupel has done this year. Spurrier called him the Coach of the Year.

"I think they’re the best offense in the country," he said. "Josh Heupel is the coach of the year. I admire what they’ve done up there. They throw it around better than anyone in the country right now."

Tennessee has been one of the most surprising teams in the country this year, but will have a tough test against Georgia in the coming weeks.