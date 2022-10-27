Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Steve Spurrier of the South Carolina Gamecocks against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 12, 2009 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year.

The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.

"I think they’re the best offense in the country. Josh Heupel is the coach of the year. I admire what they’ve done up there. They throw it around better than anyone in the country right now," Spurrier told ESPN SEC insider Paul Finebaum.

Heupel and his No. 3-ranked Tennessee squad are undefeated on the season with wins over four ranked opponents. Led by Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker, the Volunteers' offense under Heupel looks nearly unstoppable.

This weekend, Tennessee will face off against No. 19 Kentucky. The weekend after that, the team will face off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.