Steve Spurrier Talks Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher: Fans React

COLUMBIA, SC - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Steve Spurrier of the South Carolina Gamecocks watches on during their game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 23, 2013 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Nick Saban's comments about Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M football program went viral.

Saban alleged that Texas A&M "bought every player" from its top-rated recruiting class. Just about everyone has given their opinion on the comments between Saban and Fisher.

Late Friday night, it was Steve Spurrier's turn. The Head Ball Coach doesn't think Saban said anything false. “I don’t know why (Fisher) is mad at Saban," Spurrier said, via DawgNation. "Did Saban say something that wasn’t true?”

“I don’t think Saban told any lies in there, so I don’t know what he was mad about. Since (Fisher) beat him last year, I guess he can talk now. He hasn’t beat much of anybody, but he beat Saban last year. But they haven’t won the division or anything since he’s been there.”

Fans loved to see Spurrier weighing in on the latest college football news.

"King back," reporter Spencer Hall said.

"Only Spurrier could dunk on both of them seamlessly," said another fan.

"Even in retirement, Steve Spurrier is the best trash talker in college football," said a third fan.

Is Spurrier right?